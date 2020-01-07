PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at Bank of America

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 price target on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

Shares of PBF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.48. 1,477,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,349. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,292,385 shares of company stock worth $71,434,520. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

