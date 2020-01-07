Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.59, approximately 7,371,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,931,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman S. Matthews acquired 212,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,214.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Harrison acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $264,651.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.