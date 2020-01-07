Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.75, approximately 179,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 272,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.

Several brokerages have commented on PLMR. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $1,338,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,533,700 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth $226,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

