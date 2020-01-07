Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.75, approximately 179,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 272,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.72.
Several brokerages have commented on PLMR. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.
In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $1,338,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 326,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,533,700 over the last 90 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter worth $226,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
