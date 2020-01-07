Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of KIDS opened at $48.81 on Friday. Orthopediatrics has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Orthopediatrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthopediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.