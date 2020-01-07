Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORAN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.79. 485,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.33. Orange has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 75.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 12.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.