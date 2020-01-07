Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.21

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.21 and traded as high as $28.48. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 2,210 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.37). Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $234.79 million for the quarter.
Oppenheimer Company Profile (NYSE:OPY)
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
