Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.21

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.21 and traded as high as $28.48. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $28.43, with a volume of 2,210 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.37). Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $234.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Company Profile (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

