OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.10, 79 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

