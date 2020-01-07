Oncosil Medical (ASX:OSL) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Oncosil Medical Ltd (ASX:OSL) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 705,032 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.91 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43.

Oncosil Medical Company Profile (ASX:OSL)

OncoSil Medical Limited, a medical device company, focuses on the development of localized treatments for cancer in Australia. Its lead product is OncoSil, a brachytherapy device comprising OncoSil Phosphorous-32 Microparticles and OncoSil Diluent, which implants a pre-determined dose of beta radiation emitting isotope directly into cancerous tissue for the treatment of pancreatic and liver cancer.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncosil Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncosil Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.