On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTIVF opened at $0.40 on Friday. On Track Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.40.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 43.81% and a negative net margin of 21.40%.

In other news, Director James Scott Medford purchased 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Also, Director William Carl Anderson III purchased 1,040,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

