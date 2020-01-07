Omni-Lite Industries Canada (CVE:OML) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The stock has a market cap of $10.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (CVE:OML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.82 million for the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves, as well as brake, transmission, and engine parts for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

