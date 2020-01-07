ODEM Hits One Day Volume of $559,211.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. ODEM has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $559,211.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00192284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.01515651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

