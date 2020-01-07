Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Hold by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a positive rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.12.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,212,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

