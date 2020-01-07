NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) VP Robert J. Gaudette Sells 13,372 Shares

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NRG traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $37.38. 2,604,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,982. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

