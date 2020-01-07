Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.65.

NVO stock opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 249,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,187,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

