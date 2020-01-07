Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NOC has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $365.25.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.43. 47,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,364. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $245.01 and a 52 week high of $383.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $349.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,450,000 after buying an additional 140,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $554,108,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,615,000 after buying an additional 339,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after buying an additional 1,237,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

