Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTRS. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.92.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.67. The stock had a trading volume of 54,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,543. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust has a one year low of $83.35 and a one year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,280 shares of company stock worth $7,207,481. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 65.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after buying an additional 4,139,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,920,000 after buying an additional 390,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,470,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,360,000 after acquiring an additional 313,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.