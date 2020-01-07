NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.85

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.85 and last traded at $103.42, with a volume of 74298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LUKOY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get NK Lukoil PAO alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average is $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.21 billion for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NK Lukoil PAO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NK Lukoil PAO by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NK Lukoil PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NK Lukoil PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.