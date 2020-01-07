NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NIC Inc. provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses. Its Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; hunting/ fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NIC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 255,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,061. NIC has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NIC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in NIC by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NIC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NIC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in NIC by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

