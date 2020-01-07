Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
NXST has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.75.
NASDAQ NXST traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,435. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.25.
In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
