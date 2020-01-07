Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NXST has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.75.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,435. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,031,382 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

