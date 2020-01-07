Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on NMRK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NMRK stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,341,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,101,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.