New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will report sales of $149.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.80 million and the highest is $150.30 million. New Relic reported sales of $124.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $590.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $593.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $696.78 million, with estimates ranging from $682.53 million to $709.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 51.9% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of New Relic by 41.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 54.4% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. 630,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,733. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.68 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.