New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

New Pacific Metals stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. 1,156,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69. New Pacific Metals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, Bolivia, and China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Sand property that consists of 17 contiguous concessions covering an area of 3.15 square kilometers located in the Potosí Department, Bolivia.

