New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
New Pacific Metals stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. 1,156,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69. New Pacific Metals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.37.
About New Pacific Metals
Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.