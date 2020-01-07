Naviaddress Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $36,473.00 and $1.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

