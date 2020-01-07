National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NRC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. 51 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. National Research has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $68.86.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Mowry sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $201,998.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,366 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

