National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Receives GBX 482.50 Average PT from Analysts

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 482.50 ($6.35).

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

National Express Group stock traded down GBX 8.80 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 461.80 ($6.07). The company had a trading volume of 278,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85. National Express Group has a 52 week low of GBX 371.60 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 483.60 ($6.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 462.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 434.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79.

In related news, insider John Armitt purchased 4,500 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

