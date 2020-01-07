National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NCMI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,268. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $586.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.67. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,531,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.