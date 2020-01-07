National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on NCMI. Benchmark lifted their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded National CineMedia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.
NCMI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,268. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $586.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.67. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $8.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,656,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,531,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
