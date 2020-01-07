National Bank Financial Increases Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$34.50

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLC. TD Securities raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised Park Lawn from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.00.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$30.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.10. The firm has a market cap of $907.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$23.13 and a 1 year high of C$31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$66.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is 141.18%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

