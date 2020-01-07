Namecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,198.00 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and approximately $2,198.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00006273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Altcoin Trader and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,861.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.33 or 0.03072757 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00659775 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00020185 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000495 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000422 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Altcoin Trader, BX Thailand, Poloniex, WEX, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Bitsane and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

