Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Myriad Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. 54,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,115. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after purchasing an additional 509,214 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,782,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 74,663 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,795,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,064 shares in the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

