MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MYRG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

MYRG stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $542.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.90. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $26.99 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 305,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 4,241 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $148,731.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,865,878.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $209,388 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MYR Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in MYR Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

