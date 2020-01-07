Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.29

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $97.29 and traded as high as $113.80. Murphy USA shares last traded at $111.52, with a volume of 16,069 shares trading hands.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.04. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 61.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 46,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Murphy USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.