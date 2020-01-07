MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) Trading Up 0.4%

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.58, approximately 64 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83.

