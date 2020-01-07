Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.80.

Get Monro alerts:

NASDAQ MNRO traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 1,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,319. Monro has a 1-year low of $63.86 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $389,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Monro by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.