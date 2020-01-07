Monkey Project Market Capitalization Achieves $208,304.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Monkey Project has a market cap of $208,304.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monkey Project has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 8,750,188 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

