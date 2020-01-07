Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. Momo has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Momo will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Momo in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Momo by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

