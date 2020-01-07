Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.11.

NYSE MOH opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.48.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

