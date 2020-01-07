MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $92.64

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $92.64 and traded as high as $107.68. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $105.73, with a volume of 26,577 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.90 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,309. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 363.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 171,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 134,655 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 300.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

