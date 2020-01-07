Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 165.31 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $74.71.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 35.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $1,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $18,538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth $858,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

