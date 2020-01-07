MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.56. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 5.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 360.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

