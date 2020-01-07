Metadium Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Metadium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Bytex, Kucoin, Coinsuper and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $4.72 million and $132,978.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.01462299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00122755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

