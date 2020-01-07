Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $136.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.16. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 180.33% and a negative net margin of 123.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. Research analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

