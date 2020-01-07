Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MNK. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Swann set a $2.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.47.

MNK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.59.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 30.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Mallinckrodt by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

