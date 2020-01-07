Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Trading Up 0.5%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64, approximately 701 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 49,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%.
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MCN)
Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
