LUNA (LUNA) Hits Market Cap of $64.23 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002813 BTC on exchanges including Bitrue, KuCoin, GOPAX and Upbit. LUNA has a market capitalization of $64.23 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official website is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bitrue, Upbit, Coinone, GOPAX, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

