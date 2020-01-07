LOCIcoin (LOCI) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. LOCIcoin has a market cap of $27,057.00 and $18.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOCIcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, LOCIcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io . LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io . The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

