Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Livent from $8.25 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.01.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,100. Livent has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in Livent by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,005,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 448,236 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Livent by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,036,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 337,701 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in Livent by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Livent by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Livent by 608.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 894,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

