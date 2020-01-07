Litecoin One Day Volume Reaches $3.62 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $46.29 or 0.00573537 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Bitstamp and Trade Satoshi. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $3.62 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009631 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000437 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,808,244 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

