LHT (LHT) Price Tops $0.0493 on Top Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. LHT has a market cap of $2.47 million and $1,301.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00038045 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

