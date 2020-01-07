LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.32, approximately 38,271 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 27,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

About LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for LEGRAND S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEGRAND S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.