Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Legend Power Systems Inc (CVE:LPS) rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 10,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 15,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22.

About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartGATE, a patented device designed to provide energy savings through conservation voltage reduction to commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

